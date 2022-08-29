Team USA Fourth at ISDE World Trophy Day 1, Women Lead

The International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) is underway in France, and Team USA, featuring Kailub Russell, Layne Michael, Josh Toth and Dante Oliveira, sits fourth overall, but the field appears close, as the team is less than 30 seconds off the overall leaders, Spain. Italy and Great Britain are second and third with the host French team in fifth.

KTM has sent a press release wrapping up Team USA's performances on Day 1. The ISDE has four different racing divisions, the prestigious World Trophy, the Junior World Trophy for younger riders, the Women's World Trophy, and then various club teams for weekend warriors.

LE PUY-EN-VELAY, France – With KTM riders leading the charge in all three classes, the U.S. World Trophy Teams have successfully completed day one of the 2022 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Le Puy-En-Velay, France. KTM’s Brandy Richards led her team to a strong title defense in the Women’s World Trophy division, with first-time ISDE competitor Korie Steede (KTM) finishing an impressive second on day one. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira led the Americans to a strong fourth-place start in the World Trophy division, with teammates Kailub Russell and Josh Toth each contributing solid scores for a competitive start to the week.

WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)

With only 26 seconds separating the top four countries, the U.S. World Trophy Team has positioned themselves right in the mix after day one. As the only foursome to all finish within the 33-minute mark, the Americans delivered a consistent performance to finish a fighting fourth on the opening day. It was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira who highlighted the team’s efforts in his World Trophy debut, finishing a slight .15 seconds ahead of veteran teammate, Kailub Russell, after the first five tests. Oliveira slated three top-10 test finishes to position himself ninth overall after day one, with Russell finishing close in tow for 10th. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth had a slow start to the day but he finished strong with a pair of eighths in the last two tests. Toth sits 19th overall after day one, just a few spots behind American teammate Layne Michael (Yamaha), in 13th.