Just one round to go in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and things are tight! Tonight, on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in 250SX and Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations champion Jake Weimer and Alex Ray to the co-hosts' chair. We’ll talk about the nationals, MXoN, the FIM Supercross World Championship (WSX), and more.

Getting back to the outdoors for the first time in eight years, Malcolm Stewart has been getting better each week, so we’ll have Mookie calling in to talk about what that’s been like, thoughts on his off-season, and more.

Dean Wilson is going to be lining up for his final outdoor motocross this Saturday at Pala and we’ll have Deano calling in to chat about that feeling, his comeback from a bad butt injury, his plans for the fall, and more.

Ryan Villopoto, AKA the Greatest Retired Rider Ever, is going to call in to talk about his race at the Vet MXoN where America won. We’ll get to the bottom of how RV liked it, what he rode, what the experience was like, and more.

