Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac have logged a season for the ages, now heading into the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship separated by just one point (Tomac leads by one). The next-to-last round at Ironman Raceway didn’t disappoint, as Sexton managed to catch and pass Tomac for the lead in moto one, but then Tomac fought back to repass him and win the moto. In moto two, Sexton holeshot and held off Tomac for a bit, until the veteran Yamaha rider made a mistake, and Sexton got away. His 2-1 gave him the overall win.

Tomac spoke with our Kellen Brauer after the race, and also answered questions in the post-race press conference, hosted by Ryan Sipes.

How was your day?

Eli Tomac: Once again, we flip flop our motos here. Moto one, had to make passes early, too. Got to the lead fairly quick, knew Chase was there, I saw his pit board the whole time, so I knew he was going to be on me. Yeah, we were running away once again. Once he got around me, at this point it was all or nothing. I was able to make that line work in that sweeper past the mechanics. Moto one, it was a great thing for me. Moto two, we both got better starts, he obviously got the better one, but I did what I could. Got closer there in the middle of the race and made one mistake in the middle of the race. I was pushing really hard at that point and just cross rutted over a little single. I lost a lot of time. It was a big mistake. I honestly thought I was going to tip over and crash there. That was it, basically lost touch there and stayed where I was at that point.