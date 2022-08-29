Four-Time Champion & Moto Legend Jeff Emig Joins MX Locker Team

Most of you reading this are probably already familiar with MX Locker—over the last year, the moto marketplace has soared in popularity, riding a surging wave of popularity for the sport and a corresponding economic downturn that led many of us to seek out bargains wherever possible. And with supply chain issues still causing shipping and manufacturing delays, places like MX Locker remain some of the most reliable when you’re looking for that one special part, piece of gear, OEM parts—or even a full bike.

MX Locker came along at the right time, with users now numbering over 75,000 and growing daily. And those numbers don’t look to slow down anytime soon, as the newest member of the team is none other than Jeff Emig, who’s bringing his decades of experience and expertise to bear as the company’s new Head of Business Development. And Emig isn’t just an employee—he’s also a client, having recently sold his own bike on the site.

“The response I got after I posted my bike for sale on MX Locker was amazing,” Emig says. “The listing had over 1,000 views in less than an hour, and found a buyer within 24 hours. The process was seamless and I actually ended up hand-delivering the bike to my buyer at Loretta Lynn’s a week later. The platform provides a central place for riders to buy and sell products to each other, so they can have their best ride each and every weekend.”

As MX Locker continues to grow, it’s finding new ways to serve its customer base as it's constantly building new features for the dirt bike community. Bike sales are still handled on a pickup-only basis right now, but shipping is coming soon. (For now, if you’re in search of a new ride, the Map feature is great—just drag your cursor and search for all the bikes listed near you. You never know what you’ll find!)

Looking for something in particular? Use their handy Product Request feature and let MX Locker track it down for you. And if you’ve got extra stuff around the garage, there’s no easier way to clear out storage space and turn old parts into cold, hard cash.

The MX Locker team comes from a dirt bike background, and it shows. Head of operations Nick Tomasunas is a professional rider himself, and founder Ryan Amoils got his first dirt bike at age 4. They and the entire team are dedicated to making MX Locker the best possible platform for the moto community. It’s built for riders, by riders.

For more, check out mxlocker.com or download the MX Locker app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

