Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Ironman

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Ironman

August 29, 2022 9:45am
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Weege and JT join me to talk about the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the winners, the losers, Weege’s week at Disney, what’s going to happen at Fox Raceway at Pala, and more.

Listen to the Ironman National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now