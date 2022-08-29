Carson Brown Announced as Rider for GSM Dafy Michelin Yamaha WSX Roster

The following press release is from SX Globlal:

GSM Dafy Michelin Yamaha Announces Experienced French Lineup of Former Supercross & Motocross Champions to Compete in The FIM World Supercross Championship

Multiple French and UK SX1 Supercross Champion Thomas Ramette and French MX2 Champion Anthony Bourdon to Race in WSX (450cc) Class

2021 MX1 and SX1 French Champion Maxime Desprey and Up-and-Coming American Carson Brown Will Race in SX2 (250cc) Class

FRANCE – GSM Dafy Michelin Yamaha, the current French Supercross Champions led by prominent former supercross and motocross rider Serge Guidetty, today announced its rider lineup for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). Competing for a World Championship in the WSX (450cc) Class are experienced French riders Thomas Ramette, who holds multiple French and UK SX1 Supercross Championships, and 2020 French MX2 Champion Anthony Bourdon. Rounding out GSM Yamaha’s lineup of riders is Maxime Desprey, the 2021 French MX1 Motocross Champion and SX1 Supercross champion, and up-and-coming American rider, Carson Brown who will be competing in the SX2 (250cc) class of the FIM World Supercross Championship.

A force to be reckoned with in France’s supercross and motocross scene, Guidetty and the GSM Yamaha team have developed a roster loaded with some of the best talent in France who will compete for the title of an FIM-sanctioned World Champion. The FIM World Supercross Championship will provide a truly global stage for the three French and one American rider to prove their worthy of competing against the best riders from around the world.

“Our riders and team are well known in the inner motocross and supercross circles here in France, and now have a chance to truly stand out on a global stage thanks to the FIM World Supercross Championship,” said Guidetty, GSM Dafy Michelin Yamaha Owner. “The opportunity to compete for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship in the 450cc and 250cc class is truly special and our team is hungry to showcase its talent on a global stage competing in front of millions of fans in Australia and Wales. We believe our team has the confidence, experience, and ability to compete for the unprecedented title of World Champion.”

GSM Yamaha’s WSX lineup features pair of French Champions in Ramette and Bourdon. Ramette is an experienced Supercross rider bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. Combining Ramette’s talents with Bourdon, a young, up-and-coming French rider who already has an MX2 French Supercross Championship under his belt, the 450cc team is primed and ready to compete for the podium in each Grand Prix event.