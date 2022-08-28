Weege Show: Ironman National Wrap Up with Sexton and More

Jason Weigandt walks and talks following the 2022 Ironman National, the next-to-last round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the year. And what a year it is, with Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac putting on an all-time season heading into a winner take all finale next weekend in California. Weigandt breaks it down here and chats with Sexton about his day. All brought to you by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star rims.