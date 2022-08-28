Next up was Anderson, whose first moto started with a collision with Jacob Runkles in the first turn that saw the duo dead last. Somehow, Anderson grinded out a sixth-place finish in the moto! The #21 was on rails, picking off riders at a ridiculous pace. While most eyes were on the Sexton-Tomac battle out front, Anderson rode incredible to just outside the top five. In the second moto, he got a better start but was pinched off the track in the third turn, costing him a few positions. Later, Anderson got bumped off the track by his former teammate at Husqvarna Dean Wilson going up the tunnel jump before the rollers into Godzilla. While off the track, Anderson accelerated before reentering the track several seconds later before sending it up the massive Godzilla hill/jump. Following the race, Anderson was handed a one position penalty, bumping him from his eventual third at the checkered flag to fourth. First-turn crash and all, it was a solid day of charging for the New Mexico native.

Craig came through for an eventual 5-5 for fifth overall. As mentioned, the #28 machine was battling with Roczen, Dungey, Plessinger, and Anderson both motos. Dungey rode home a 4-7 for sixth overall on the day.

“The day was pretty good,” Dungey said. “We got the bike set up good during practice and I think that was the most important thing going into the motos. The bike performed really well in both motos and starts were good, so I was happy with where we were at. I really just tried to push it as hard as I could, for as long as I could, and the guys just had a little more than me today. Sometimes you have to accept that; it’s tough but we’ll rest up good this week and try to finish strong at Pala.”

Roczen came through 7-6 for seventh overall, ahead of Malcolm Stewart (11-8 for eighth overall), Fredrik Noren (9-10 for ninth overall), and Wilson (13-9 for tenth overall). Stewart rode well but in the second moto he was caught in no man’s land in eighth with no one in his near sight. At one point, Stewart was coming down Godzilla and the battle for third through seventh with Plessinger, Dungey, Roczen, Craig, and Anderson had already all hit the Monster Energy launch jump that sends riders to the top part of the track. Still, Stewart’s eight-place finish was the best so far in his six motos this season after entering the series at the ninth round due to a knee injury in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

“I think the day was overall better for me,” Stewart said. “Qualifying was much, much better. Getting these races under my belt, it’s starting to kind of come back to me. I feel like we're going in the right direction. Our team made a few adjustments for that second moto, and we ended up eighth. I'm really happy just the way that I performed, but the results aren't quite there.”