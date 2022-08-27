Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Live Now
Motocross
Ironman
450 Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Weege Show: Big Times for the Sport

August 27, 2022 8:20am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the Ironman National, the next-to-last round in what has become an amazing season of 450 championship racing between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Actually, on the track it's been an amazing season all around, and then even in the bigger picture there's tons of good news in and around the sport. That includes some much-anticipated debuts lately in the pro ranks, as Haiden Deegan is here to race pro for the first time. All brought to you by the new Honda CRF450R, with improved power delivery and handling for 2023, and available in three designs: the traditional CRF450R, the Works Edition and the 50th anniversary edition. https://powersports.honda.com/

