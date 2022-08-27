Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Ironman

Race Day Feed Ironman

August 27, 2022 8:05am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the 11th round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Well we've made it to the penultimate round of the season and somehow there seems to be even more storylines to follow than way back at the opening round at Fox Raceway. This 450 class championship battle between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton has become one for the ages with still just one point between both riders and just four motos left to run.

Today will be interesting though as both riders have reasons to enjoy what Ironman Raceway offers. With the clay based surface at Ironman, Chase Sexton believes this track will favor him. But Tomac does love running the scoop rear tire which will work much better at this track than it seemed to do last week at Budds Creek.

Either way, it seems very likely this championship fight goes all the way to the final round next week at Fox Raceway and today could be critical for either rider to ride some of the momentum into the finale to try to clinch this title. For Tomac, it would be his fourth 450 class championship while Sexton is going for his first.

In the 250 class, the championship could be clinched today by Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence who sits 37 points ahead of Jo Shimoda. But that whole thing seems to be overshadowed by the debut of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan. Deegan and NSA Yamaha's Gavin Towers will both be making their professional debuts, but the publicity surrounding Deegan has certainly built this weekend into quite the big moment.

As for Lawrence, he can clinch with a 1-1 performance with a Shimda 4-4 or worse. Hunter Lawrence is 43 points behind his brother and would be mathematically eliminated from the championship if he goes 2-3 with Jett going 1-1 as well. But Jett hasn't won a moto since Spring Creek five rounds ago and it seems he's been perfectly fine managing this championship lead down the stretch.

Whether or not he clinches today, there are several riders including Shimoda, RJ Hampshire, Michael Mosiman, and more that want to keep winning down the stretch of this championship. Let's find out what happens as we head out for qualifying here shortly.

First Qualifying Sessions

Bikes fired to life just after 8 a.m. local time as qualifying began for the 11th round. Despite being in two different age groups, there has been some hype building about Ryder DiFrancesco and Haiden Deegan racing each other today so it was a bit humorous to see DiFrancesco go fastest right on the first lap of qualifying.

Things quickly delved back into the norm though as Jett Lawrence shot to the top of the board around the halfway mark. The track was pretty wet and deep early in the morning and riders were covered in dirt and mud as they tried to search around the track for some good lines.

Eventually, Justin Cooper found the conditions to his liking and dropped a low 2:00 lap time. The time was plenty to qualify P1 in the first sessions of the day for the 250 class as he was 1.4 seconds clear of Jett Lawrence at the top.

Motocross

Ironman - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 16:54.4112:00.271 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence 16:56.0512:01.697 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Nate Thrasher 16:57.5032:02.183 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman 17:40.4232:02.328 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
5Levi Kitchen
15:20.0482:02.494 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

The 450 A group was next onto the track and pretty quickly it was clear that Chase Sexton was fired up. He shot right to the top of the board early in the session and continued to lower his times for the rest of the session.

Eli Tomac found his way into second a few times, but Joey Savatgy was actually able to do one better than Tomac as he pipped him for second place by a tenth of a second. Nobody ended up close to Sexton though as he out-qualified everyone by 1.4 seconds in the first session. The track is likely to get a bit faster as it dries out for the second sessions here in a couple hours so we’ll see what the boys put down then.

Motocross

Ironman - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 15:20.9362:00.123 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Joey Savatgy 15:19.9722:01.541 Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
3Eli Tomac 14:59.0642:01.650 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Christian Craig 15:55.9432:01.676 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey 16:38.7872:02.519 Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
