Bullet Dodged

Chase Sexton couldn’t have felt too good after finishing seventh in the first moto (his worst finish of the season), especially considering his title rival, Eli Tomac, won the thing going away. But, as fate would have it, the roles were pretty close to being reversed in the second moto, when Sexton crushed the win and Tomac struggled to move forward, eventually finishing fifth. Tomac still gained a two-point advantage on the day and regained the red plate, but he only leads by a single point. Will either Sexton or Tomac be able to gain a definitive advantage this weekend, or will we go into the finale with the championship scenario almost dead even? -Aaron Hansel

Another One

With the way Tomac and Sexton have been riding it didn’t look like anyone else was going to be able to sneak in a win in 2022. But Jason Anderson did at Budds Creek! The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider rode awesome and took advantage of off-days from Tomac and Sexton, going 2-2 to take his second win of the season. Clearly, if things go a certain way, it’s possible Anderson could play some form of spoiler in the final four motos. We’ll see if he gets between the contenders in the coming races. -Hansel

Back on Point

It’s no secret Ken Roczen has battled health issues down the stretch in some seasons, but he sure didn’t look like he was struggling at Budds Creek! The Honda HRC rider was great, running up front in both motos, and even being, at one point, in a position to take the overall win. He ended up taking third on one of the hottest days of the year, which bodes well for someone who’s struggled in these conditions in the past. Hopefully he’ll be in the mix up front, where he belongs, this weekend at Ironman. -Hansel