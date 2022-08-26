Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from the media center at the Ironman National, where tomorrow we will get to see the 11th round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. After last weekend's strange (but awesome) race at Budds Creek Motocross Park, where 450 title rivals Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac each had an off-moto, and then won the other, we are still a single point apart in the fight for the red plate, only now it's back on Tomac's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450. Sexton went down twice early in the first moto last Budds Creek and then battled back to seventh as Tomac won. In the second moto it was Tomac's turn to have some mishaps, and he could only muster a fifth while Sexton took the win. So a two-point swing means it's still practically a dead heat. The actual winner at Budds Creek was Team Kawasaki's Jason Anderson, who went 2-2 and looked solid all day, but just didn't get himself a moto win.
In the 250 class Sexton's Honda teammate Jett Lawrence still has a nice lead but didn't have his best day in Maryland. The overall winner was RJ Hampshire of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, his first of the season. Jett has a 37-point lead over Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda and could possibly clinch tomorrow, though it's a bit of a long shot. And big brother Hunter again had an inconsistent day and is now third in the championship, another six points down from Shimoda.
The bigger noise at Budds Creek came in the form of Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider Justin Barcia tangling with defending champion Dylan Ferrandis in the second moto. After Ferrandis passed Barcia in the off-camber section at the top of the track, Barcia went off the inside of the track in the next corner, cut across the access road and then went out and slammed into Ferrandis on the outside berm, knocking Dylan down and out of the race. (And he's out for this weekend as well.) This all happened in front of AMA official Jerry Newby, who was managing that section of the track. After the race Barcia came into the AMA/MX Sports office with his team manager Tyler Keefe to discuss the crash. Barcia explained that he went off the track, got airborne and "whiskey-throttled" it a bit and didn't mean to hit Ferrandis as hard as he did. The referee decided to disqualify him from the moto results for aggressive riding. He was not fined, though he did forfeit his purse money.
On Monday, Barcia posted his GoPro video footage of the incident, as he had a camera mounted in his front number plate. The footage was not shown to officials at the race; their call was made based on what the official saw firsthand. When he posted it Barcia wrote, "3 sides to every story, his, mine and the truth. Here is the GoPro footage showing I didn't T-bone anyone and me going off the track and that the hit was a racing incident."
All of that is debatable of course, though it should be pointed out that Barcia went off the track and cut the corner, did not chop the throttle or slow down, and made contact with Ferrandis on the other side of the track in an attempt to pass him back. Had he checked up like he was supposed to when going outside the boundaries the collision would not have happened. We all know that Barcia is a very aggressive rider, with a history of contact with other riders that includes both SX and MX. Was this one enough to merit a DQ from the moto? The official and the referee thought so. Barcia fans and some veterans like Jeff Stanton, Weston Peick, and Denny Stephenson certainly didn't not think it was that bad, which they made clear on social media.
Besides Barcia's GoPro, there were the photos by Cycle News (and sometimes Racer X) contributor Chris "Browndog Wilson" Ganz, who was nearly hit by Justin as he was in the corner shooting, right where Ferrandis would eventually roll to a stop. Here is his photo and his description from Instagram:
I was not involved in the decision-making process nor the debate after the race, though I did speak to Tyler Keefe this week and gave him my opinion: Barcia went off the track, did not slow down, went to the outside and slammed into Ferrandis, knocking him off the track and out of the race. It sucks that it happened, sucks that Ferrandis is out again hurt, and sucks that Barcia got DQ'd as a result of aggressive riding. Hopefully the next time he finds himself in a similar position he will check up, because he was going to lose at least that spot anyway for cutting the track, as well as for not slowing down to re-enter the track.
Good Luck Team USA! (DC)
The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship is taking place this weekend in Finland and my buddy Jeff Cernic is over there helping manage with a bunch of fast young American kids: Collin Allen, Casey Cochran, Seth Dennis, Landon Gibson, Carson Wood, Maddox Temmerman, and Tayce Morgan. This race has always been a cool one for kids—it's where Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda first met as 65cc class rivals maybe ten years ago. We will have updates from the race as they are reported, and you can follow each of these kids on their social media, but we just wanted to wish them good luck and good racing here, and thank you for representing American motocross!
To Scoop Or Not To Scoop? (Keefer)
With Ironman coming up on Saturday and the talk of tires is imminent, here is an article that can give you some insight on what it's like to ride on a scoop, when compared to a standard soft-intermediate terrain tire.
FOUR TO GO (Matthes)
What a season it's been on the track in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Four-time outdoor champion Eli Tomac has one point up on Chase Sexton and this weekend’s race at Ironman should prove to be pivotal I would think. We've seen some unforced errors from Chase Sexton (he was able to overcome one of them to win the second moto) and Tomac missed his chance for some breathing room in his second moto at Budds Creek. No matter who wins this thing, both of these guys have provided us with some cool memories this summer. When I was once a mechanic I never had a championship chase to worry about but I've been on teams that did and worked closely with the wrenches behind all of this. These guys are great mechanics, but you always want to try to not think about all the things that could go wrong on the motorcycle when it's out there. You don't want to change what you've normally been doing. As a team as the whole, don't alter your routines or try something new on the bike at this point.
This title could mean so much to both Yamaha and Eli Tomac as it's probably Tomac's last outdoor season and he'd love nothing better than go out a winner and do something he's never done before as in, win both 450 titles in the same season. Yamaha would love to win the 450MX title two years in a row of course, and Honda, well I don't have to tell you that they haven't won a 450 title since some guy named Carmichael left which is a lonnngggg time ago at this point.
Can't wait to watch how this unfolds!
DV12's Take on the Takeout (DC)
Longtime factory rider and GP/SX/Outdoor National winner David Vuillemin no longer works with Dylan Ferrandis, but he did have an opinion of the takeout at Budds Creek, as well as the video that Justin Barcia posted. We thought we'd share what he posted here:
To be honest, I don't understand how this video changes people's mind about Barcia action...
- He gets passed clean from the inside in an off camber.
- He could've let off, braked instead of forcing the issue. Dylan made the pass.
- He knows the track and where he was and by forcing the issue that would put him super tight, or in this case off the track, for the next turn
- He jumps off the track inside the yellow marker. He had another opportunity to jump on the brakes but decided to keep his momentum to make a counterattack.
- He went straight to the exit of the corner to make the pass. Once again, he just cut the track or went off the track, put it the way you want, and went to the exit of the corner to pass someone. Cutting the track to go block pass someone isn't very allowed and it's very dangerous... There's no way Dylan knew Barcia was gonna do that because he squeezed the inside and left no room for a counterattack.
- I've ridden there before. I've raced Budds Creek many times. I took that turn many times. I can put myself on that turn with someone doing what Barcia did and I can put myself making the turn like Dylan did. I can assure you if you'd see a drone footage of this action, you'd be like, WTF was he thinking!
Check out Kellen Brauer’s Race Examination from the Budds Creek National:
Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week
VMXdN Foxhill goes Live!
MXN-TV are pleased to announce that they will be covering both days of race action from the most anticipated event in U.K. motocross in 2022 - The VMXdN Foxhill - on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th August.
VMXdN Promoters Dave King and Doc Wobbly have been working tirelessly on the newly formed Evo race at the legendary Foxhill Moto Parc, Swindon, U.K and it’s set to be an amazing weekend of racing and 80’s and 90’s nostalgia with eight classes racing over the two days in and around the famous valley circuit.
There will be a host of younger riders racing, who were just starting out their motocross career when the British GP’s of the nineties at Foxhill were in their prime and the buzz about the event has been growing on social media with racers posting pictures of their bike builds. The likes of British Bulldog Brad Anderson and Jake Nicholls who have both represented Team Great Britain at the MXON will be lining up behind the gate to go into battle with other ex GP riders of that generation like Tom Church, Ryan Voase, Elliot Banks Browne, Jordan Booker, Mel Pocock, Neville Bradshaw and Lewis Tombs. A crop of current British championship racers such as Tom Grimshaw, Sam Nunn and Jayden Ashwell will also be going retro and joining the ‘evo-lution’ fun.
It’s the main VMXdN Foxhill Team race that will be the biggest draw however with varying nations and U.K regions putting out a three rider team. The all star American team of Ryan Villopoto, Zach Osborne and Mike Brown will be formidable and hard to beat and a huge spectator pull for the inaugural event but they’ll have a target on their back with the likes of Kurt Nicoll, Mel Pocock and Brad Anderson (Team GB), Gordon Crockard, Neville Bradshaw and Graeme Irwin (Team Norther Ireland), Bryan Mackenzie, Gavin Robertson, Brad O’Leary (Team Scotland) and Mark Eastwood, Phil Mercer and Jake Nicholls (Team Fairhurst Wessex) to name but a few all gunning for the win with plenty of experience and laps under their belt around the iconic circuit. Teams from Wales, Germany, Denmark, Holland and Belgium, including former world number two Kevin Strijbos, will also be in the mix.
MXN-TV has had a successful first year live streaming British Motocross events. After starting out covering the MX Nationals during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and then through 2021, MXN-TV was officially launched at the beginning of 2022 by live streaming the Hawkstone International with over 200,000 views in over 45 countries, the previous two rounds of the Revo British MX championship and more in depth coverage of the Michelin MX Nationals, both of which have one round remaining and will be again presented live and exclusively on MXN-TV.
The live stream coverage from the VMXdN Foxhill will start on MXN-TV’s Youtube channel and Facebook from 11am on Saturday morning and will be a free to view service courtesy of support from leading motocross brands, Bell Helmets, Fly Racewear, Oakley, Seven, RFX and Michelin Tyres. Presenters Jeff Perrett and Ben Rumbold will be calling the action with riders and industry guests calling into the booth for a chat as well the team checking in with the low down from the paddock, trade area and out amongst the fans taking it all in along the valley.
For more information on the VMXdN Foxhill event go to www.vmxdnfoxhills.com and for MXN-Tv go to www.mxn-tv.com.
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!