Justin Rodbell Signs with Twisted Tea Suzuki for Final 2 Pro Motocross Rounds
It was announced today that Maryland native Justin Rodbell will race a Suzuki RM-Z450 for the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team at the final two rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The team had Brandon Hartranft suffer an ankle injury that will sideline him for the final four rounds of the season as his injury requires surgery, and Marshal Weltin got banged up in a first-turn crash in the first moto at the tenth round. Weltin is in for this weekend though, as he will be joined under the team truck by Rodbell.
Rodbell raced for Partzilla PRMX Racing Team in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and then joined the Bud Builders Husqvarna team for Pro Motocross. Leading into his hometown Budds Creek National, Rodbell said he was on his own deal for the remainder of the summer, although he did not go into details on why he split from the Bud Builders team.
We have our Twisted Tea-sponsored Best-Post-Race Show Ever video recap we do right from the pits after each race, and without Hartranft and Weltin able to jump on camera, we grabbed Rodbell because he rode well (finishing 15-18 for 18th overall) and since it was also his home race. Our Jason Weigandt pointed out the team might be looking for a fill-in rider with Hartranft and Weltin banged up. Now that the news is official, we are not saying we were the reason the deal came about, but you are welcome, Justin!
Rodbell will debut on a yellow #55 this weekend at the Ironman National.
Breaking: Justin Rodbell @justinbellrod will replace Brandon Hartranft for the final 2 rounds of the @promotocross championship.
Following a successful right ankle surgery @brandonhartranft_ will be off the bike for the coming weeks. Rodbell fills his role on the team following a productive week of testing aboard the Suzuki RMZ-450. Make sure you cheer on the colorful #55 racer to round out the championship.
While Hartranft’s surgery will sideline him for the immediate future, the team expects the New Jersey native to be fully recovered for the FIM World Supercross Championship this fall. Below is the team’s post about Hartranft’s season-ending surgery.
Update: @brandonhartranft_ will miss the remainder of the Outdoor Nationals. After a fall in Rd 8, Hartranft sustained an ankle injury. After further evaluation it was determined he needed ankle surgery on damaged ligaments. The team and Brandon expect for him to be back for the start of WSX Oct 8th at the Principality Stadium in in Cardiff, UK!
Main image by Mitch Kendra