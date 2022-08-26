Justin Rodbell Signs with Twisted Tea Suzuki for Final 2 Pro Motocross Rounds

It was announced today that Maryland native Justin Rodbell will race a Suzuki RM-Z450 for the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team at the final two rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The team had Brandon Hartranft suffer an ankle injury that will sideline him for the final four rounds of the season as his injury requires surgery, and Marshal Weltin got banged up in a first-turn crash in the first moto at the tenth round. Weltin is in for this weekend though, as he will be joined under the team truck by Rodbell.

Rodbell raced for Partzilla PRMX Racing Team in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and then joined the Bud Builders Husqvarna team for Pro Motocross. Leading into his hometown Budds Creek National, Rodbell said he was on his own deal for the remainder of the summer, although he did not go into details on why he split from the Bud Builders team.

We have our Twisted Tea-sponsored Best-Post-Race Show Ever video recap we do right from the pits after each race, and without Hartranft and Weltin able to jump on camera, we grabbed Rodbell because he rode well (finishing 15-18 for 18th overall) and since it was also his home race. Our Jason Weigandt pointed out the team might be looking for a fill-in rider with Hartranft and Weltin banged up. Now that the news is official, we are not saying we were the reason the deal came about, but you are welcome, Justin!