Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Ironman

How to Watch Ironman

August 26, 2022 9:45am
by:

The 11th round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 27, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the Ironman National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have an off weekend before the finale MXGP of Turkey on September 3 and 4. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC has already claimed the MXGP title, but the MX2 title is still up for grabs between Yamaha’s Jago Geerts and KTM’s Tom Vialle. Tune in next weekend for the final round.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Ironman

     Saturday, August 27
    Ironman Raceway
    Crawfordsville, IN US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 27 - 10:00 AM
      mav-tv
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 27 - 10:00 AM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 27 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 27 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 27 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class moto 1 
      Live
      August 27 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 27 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 27 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 27 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 27 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
Motocross TV Schedule

2022 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States449
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States448
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States369
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany344
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States303
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia433
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan396
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia390
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States346
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States274
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Ironman National

Ironman National Race Center

Ironman National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Ironman - 450 Entry List

August 27, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Ironman - 250 Entry List

August 27, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Complete Entry List

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

OTHER INFO

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

TICKETS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the Ironman National.

TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Ironman National fan map.
The Ironman National fan map. MX Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ironman National Race Day Schedule | August 27

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The 2022 Ironman National race day schedule.
The 2022 Ironman National race day schedule.
Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now