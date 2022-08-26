The 11th round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 27, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the Ironman National.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have an off weekend before the finale MXGP of Turkey on September 3 and 4. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC has already claimed the MXGP title, but the MX2 title is still up for grabs between Yamaha’s Jago Geerts and KTM’s Tom Vialle. Tune in next weekend for the final round.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
IronmanSaturday, August 27
- QualifyingLiveAugust 27 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 27 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 27 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 27 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 27 - 4:00 PM
2022 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|449
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|448
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|369
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|344
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|303
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|433
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|396
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|390
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|346
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|274
450 Class Entry List
Ironman - 450 Entry ListAugust 27, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
250 Class Entry List
Ironman - 250 Entry ListAugust 27, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ironman National Race Day Schedule | August 27
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.