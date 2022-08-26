Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra bring you a first look as we preview the 2022 Ironman National this weekend in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Hear from 450 class title hopeful Chase Sexton and Pro Motocross debutants Haiden Deegan and Gavin Towers as they will race professionally for the first time tomorrow.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

