Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Dylan Ferrandis Sidelined for Ironman National

August 26, 2022 11:00am | by:
Dylan Ferrandis Sidelined for Ironman National

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has announced defending champion Dylan Ferrandis is out for this weekend’s 11th round Ironman National. The French native missed the first eight rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a thumb injury sustained at the press day ride before the opening round.

Ferrandis made his return for the ninth round Unadilla National, grabbing the holeshot on the first moto before finishing 4-10 for seventh overall. He was penalized one point in the first moto due to “Jumping on Wheel on ground lights/flag at section 13.”

The #1 finished sixth in moto one and then had a run-in with Justin Barcia early in the second moto that resulted in his day ending early.

Related: Justin Barcia Disqualified in Second Moto at Budds Creek National

We had heard Ferrandis was banged up from the crash and would try to ride on Thursday and evaluate his status for this weekend. However, the team announced he is officially out for this weekend. He is expected to compete in the finale next weekend in California. Ferrandis will be back with the team in 2023 after re-signing with the squad in May 2022.

@monsterenergy @yamahamotorusa Star Racing’s @dylanferrandis tried to ride yesterday, but unfortunately will miss this weekend’s @ProMotocross Ironman National with some lower back pain from last weekend’s crash. The reigning champ aims to be back for the season finale at Pala.”

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now