Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has announced defending champion Dylan Ferrandis is out for this weekend’s 11th round Ironman National. The French native missed the first eight rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a thumb injury sustained at the press day ride before the opening round.

Ferrandis made his return for the ninth round Unadilla National, grabbing the holeshot on the first moto before finishing 4-10 for seventh overall. He was penalized one point in the first moto due to “Jumping on Wheel on ground lights/flag at section 13.”

The #1 finished sixth in moto one and then had a run-in with Justin Barcia early in the second moto that resulted in his day ending early.

We had heard Ferrandis was banged up from the crash and would try to ride on Thursday and evaluate his status for this weekend. However, the team announced he is officially out for this weekend. He is expected to compete in the finale next weekend in California. Ferrandis will be back with the team in 2023 after re-signing with the squad in May 2022.