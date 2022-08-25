In the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence has been in a bit of a slump. He hasn’t led a lap since Spring Creek, meaning we have been through six full motos without the points leader out front. That’s a significant change from the week-in week-out winning that Jett was enjoying. Luckily for him, the points situation hasn’t reflected that as he carries a 37- and 43-point lead over Jo Shimoda and his brother, Hunter Lawrence, respectively. One could argue that he is more in “championship mode” and that’s lowering the likelihood of him winning races, but I point to a bit more volatility in his starts and riding. For most of the season, he was the rider grabbing the great start and avoiding the drama. In the last two races, he has not been able to maintain that aura of calm. He has done a good job of fighting against the adversity, extending his points lead along the way, but it’s hard to claim that it’s been a smooth August. I don’t think he likes playing second fiddle to Shimoda, so I am expecting a bounce back versus a “cruise to the finale” approach.

[It is possible for Jett to clinch the 250 Class title this weekend. The Australian would need a few different things to go his way, so the championship will likely come down to the finale.]

Who’s Hot

RJ Hampshire won his first race since RedBud 2021. He has been vocally harsh about his motorcycle but also gave a lot of credit to his team for responding to the ask.

Jo Shimoda has really come into his own this summer after a very tough SX season. He has won two out of the last four motos.

Guillem Farres was an unknown quantity for most of the American motocross scene. He changed that last weekend with a very impressive debut.

Jason Anderson snagged his second win of the season (and his career). He has been steadily improving throughout 2022.

Ken Roczen fought through a hot day to land back onto the podium at Budds. Normally, a third wouldn’t be much to write home about for KR but the conditions made it that much more impressive.

Ryan Dungey continues to impress. No, he hasn’t landed that elusive podium, but this return has been a success for all involved.