Aaron Plessinger | 10-8 for 8th overall

“Not the weekend I was looking for. I had the speed but I didn’t put myself in the best position at the start of each moto to battle for a podium spot. I’m ready to come back swinging at my home track next weekend in Crawfordsville!”

Malcolm Stewart | 12-10 for 9th overall

“I think the day was good. Overall, I got ninth, but I think that was a lot better start than it was for Unadilla. The whole team is working hard, so I’m just glad to get some gate drops – I think just getting that race-mode back in me is definitely helping a lot. Let’s just keep digging, we’ve got two rounds to go and we’re getting close to that top-10 so let’s just keep moving.”

Dylan Ferrandis | 6-38 for 13th overall

“It was a tough day for me. I had a very bad start in moto one and came back to sixth. I was struggling a little bit with the bike setup, and we made some changes for moto two. I got another bad start, but I was feeling better on the bike, and then I got t-boned by another rider, which ended my race.”

Justin Barcia | 8-DQ for 14th overall

“Budds Creek is one of my favorite places to come to and the fans are awesome! I had two pretty good starts in both motos, I just really struggled with making a lot of mistakes, getting into a good flow and I just didn’t ride like myself today. We’ve got two more rounds, so I just need to go home, do my laps, have some fun, relax and let it come to me, because today I overrode and made a lot of mistakes and let myself down. Definitely need to regroup and go out and have some fun because I have nothing to lose.”

Dean Wilson | 18-11 for 15th overall

“It was a challenging day for me. Unfortunately, I got collected in a pileup off the start in the first moto and came from last to 18th. I didn’t ride great but it was good to come through the pack and learn different lines. In the second moto, I got a better start and made some pretty good passes at the beginning. Mookie and I had our own battle the whole moto – he got around me and I tried to get around him again but just couldn’t make it happen. It was good for me, just building my speed and fitness.”

Antonio Cairoli | 19-15 for 19th overall

“The idea was to come here to make some more gate drops before the Motocross of Nations. I always like this track and after 15 years I want to come back. I felt a little bit uncomfortable immediately after the incident and I just wanted to keep riding because I come all the way here to train at least a little bit. In the second moto, I put some ice and I hoped that it would be a little better but unfortunately it wasn’t good. I couldn’t really push the way I wanted, I just rode 50% of the possibilities and I didn’t want to crash and risk it. We checked it and unfortunately, I have a little crack on my hand and I just need a couple of days of rest and let’s try to regroup and be ready for Motocross of Nations, which will be our next race and our biggest of the year.”