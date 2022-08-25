In the first turn of the second 450 class moto at Washougal a month ago, a pileup on the inside of the corner left bikes in a pile and a rather familiar face at the bottom of it. KTM North America’s Roger De Coster ended up being plowed into by a Honda as he was tackled to the ground. When he stood up, De Coster was remarkably okay and when he saw the culprit, he realized it hit a little close to home.

Dutch native Lars Van Berkel was the man who had exited the track stage left in the first turn as chaos ensued and ended up hitting The Man. It was a strange clashing of worlds between a Dutch speaking foreigner who has spent decades building American motocross to what it is getting ran into by an up-and-coming Dutch speaking foreigner trying to live out a dream. So, who is Lars Van Berkel?

Well as Van Berkel was walking into the KTM tent at Budds Creek last weekend to hand Roger De Coster a bottle of wine as an apology, we were able to catch up with Van Berkel to figure out more about his story.

Racer X: How did this even happen? I’ll admit, I had not heard of you until I saw your name in the results.

Lars Van Berkel: In 2019 I watched the supercross. I went watching at Anaheim and I said, I want to race one time in America. So, my original plan was to do Southwick because it’s the sandiest place here. That was in the making for a few years, but then COVID hit, and I switched to beach racing. So, I was not really full-time motocrossing anymore. Then a friend of mine was doing the nationals just on the East Coast and he said, “Come over!” He had a Yamaha ready for me, but I’m riding for Honda Official in France.

This is an American guy?

No, it’s a Dutch guy. He shipped his van over. He’s actually driving a Dutch van here. He shipped it to Baltimore. He had a bike for me ready, but I prefer to ride a Honda because a little bit of a respect thing.