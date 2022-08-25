The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop gates at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, this weekend. Here’s a rundown on who’s racing and who’s out of action.
450 CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during supercross.
Dylan Ferrandis - Back | TBD
Comment: Ferrandis is banged up following a run-in with Justin Barcia last weekend in Maryland. The defending champion was supposed to ride today and provide an update, but are waiting an official word on his status.
Brandon Hartranft – Ankle | Out
Comment: Hartranft is out for the season due to an ankle injury that will require surgery.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti was set to get back to racing at some point this summer after breaking his arm in supercross, but he crashed again while practicing and re-broke it. He’s out for the season.
250 CLASS
Ryder DiFrancesco – Arm, Shoulder | In
Comment: DiFrancesco took a rock to the arm and shoulder area and pulled out of the second moto at Unadilla. He’s still sore but is in for the weekend.
Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Forkner is out after getting surgery on his shoulder.
Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In
Comment: Hammaker had a big crash in the first moto at Unadilla and wasn’t able to finish. He sat out last weekend because he was still banged up but the team says he is planning on racing this weekend.
Levi Kitchen – Wrist | In
Comment: Kitchen had hoped to return to Unadilla after breaking his wrist in July, but wasn’t ready. He also missed Budds Creek but is in for this weekend.
Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | In
Comment: LeBlanc has been out since breaking his collarbone at Southwick, but will return this weekend.
Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out
Comment: Lopes is out for the summer after developing a post-surgery infection after undergoing a procedure to alleviate pain in his arm and wrist.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin has been out with a shoulder injury all summer. He was trying to make it back for the final two rounds, but isn’t ready. He’s out for the rest of Pro Motocross.
Ty Masterpool – Knee | Out
Comment: Masterpool is out for the summer due to a broken kneecap sustained at Spring Creek.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross but recently returned to riding. However, he is out for the weekend.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis and hasn’t raced since. It’s unclear when he’ll return to racing.
Stilez Robertson – Ankle | Out
Comment: Robertson crashed big at Spring Creek and had to get surgery on his ankle. He’s out for the season.
Nick Romano – Thumb | Out
Comment: Romano crashed during the week while practicing and injured his thumb. He’s out for the rest of the year.
Brandon Scharer – Back | Out
Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.