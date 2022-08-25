The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

AMA Announces U.S. Team for 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

Seven riders will race as U.S. Team returns to competition for the first time since 2019.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the seven riders who will compete for the United States at the 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship held Aug. 26-28 in Vantaa, Finland.

“This is a great opportunity for our young riders to compete and show what they are made of on the world stage,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen. “Each one of our seven riders earned a spot on this team, and I am excited to see how they perform.”

Attending the event for the first time since 2019, the United States team is composed of riders in three classes.

Tayce Morgan of Clermont, Fla., and Maddox Temmerman of Visalia, Calif., will be the team’s representatives in the 65cc FIM Junior Motocross World Cup Class. The 85cc FIM World Championship Class includes Carson Wood of Zephyrhills, Fla., Seth Dennis from Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Landon Gibson of Peachtree City, Ga. Finally, the 125cc FIM Junior Motocross World Championship Class will have Casey Cochran of Clermont, Fla., and Collin Allen of Clayton, N.C.

Jeff Cernic, longtime amateur motocross supporter who managed the U.S. team in its last appearance in 2019, will serve as team manager. The team is sponsored by Roost MX and MXtire.

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship hosts competitors between 11 and 17 years of age. Countries select their own best and brightest stars to participate in individual classes and team events.

Main image: Casey Cochran, photo by Mitch Kendra