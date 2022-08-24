Talon Hawkins became the latest young prospect to join the professional ranks when he lined up in the 250 Class at the Spring Creek National. The Husqvarna rider from Temecula, California, finished 19th overall with 20-15 moto scores. Hawkins was still set to ride in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, as his seven points is far below the 40-point threshold that would force him to decide to continue racing pro or keep his pro-am status in order to race the 250 and Open Pro Sport classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Hawkins' fellow Californian, Ryder DiFrancesco, was in a similar position, albeit much closer to the 40-point limit. The Kawasaki rider went 13-8 at the Spring Creek National for eighth overall. Combined with his debut at RedBud earlier the same month, where he went 14-12 for 13th overall, Ryder D has a total of 37 points. DiFrancesco could have raced the Washougal National if he wanted to and still kept his pro-am status, as the rule says once you go over 40 points you cannot enter another AMA Pro Motocross event unless you turn pro completely. (The rule is written that way so that a rider isn't forced to pull over if he's in a position to go over the limit in points.)

This weekend, Yamaha riders Haiden Deegan and Gavin Towers will make their respective pro debuts at the Ironman National.