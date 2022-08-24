Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Save of the Day: Budds Creek

August 24, 2022 1:15pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Budds Creek National, Chase Sexton had an up and down day and it started with a rough first qualifying session when he nearly went flying off the track before Henry Hill. Fortunately he saved this close call and would go on to go 7-1 for fourth overall on the day.

Film courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

