The 2022 Budds Creek National had some great racing but it also had controversy as Justin Barcia was disqualified for taking out Dylan Ferrandis after going off the track. We review why the compounded issues may warrant the AMA's ire, along with whether or not Chase Sexton was actually in neutral when he crashed.

We also take a closer look at Jett Lawrence's good and bad starts along with him giving a thumbs up to Michael Mosiman after he crashed in front of him. We also see a great pass from Jo Shimoda and RJ Hampshire taking his first win of 2022.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing and GoPro Motorsports.

