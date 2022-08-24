Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Budds Creek Race Examination

August 24, 2022 4:20pm | by:

The 2022 Budds Creek National had some great racing but it also had controversy as Justin Barcia was disqualified for taking out Dylan Ferrandis after going off the track. We review why the compounded issues may warrant the AMA's ire, along with whether or not Chase Sexton was actually in neutral when he crashed.

We also take a closer look at Jett Lawrence's good and bad starts along with him giving a thumbs up to Michael Mosiman after he crashed in front of him. We also see a great pass from Jo Shimoda and RJ Hampshire taking his first win of 2022.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing and GoPro Motorsports.

