Gavin Towers to Make Pro Debut; Ferry, Long, Myers, Best to Race Combine at Ironman

The following press release is from National Sheriff’s Association Yamaha:

NSA Yamaha Rider Gavin Towers to Make His Pro Racing Debut at Ironman MX

After a successful amateur career, Gavin Towers makes the career jump into the Pro National racing scene and will be racing number 532 on the NSA Yamaha YZ250F.

CRAWFORDVILLE – National Sheriff’s Association Yamaha has announced today their rider Gavin Towers will be making his 250 racing debut at Round 11 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman MX Pro National. Towers, from Venetia, PA, will be racing his Pro number 532 at the event. He showed a strong presence at the 2022 Loretta Lynn Amateur National coming away with a second overall in 250 Pro Sport.

NSA Yamaha will also be sending their semi truck to the Ironman MX National for Towers as well as for riders Avery Long, Evan Ferry, Crockett Myers, and Logan Best to compete in the Scouting Combine. This event is a great opportunity for their amateur riders to get a taste of pro racing events as well as receiving race-day education and networking. The team is looking forward to keeping their Loretta Lynn momentum going into this and future events. The team came away from Loretta’s with more than a dozen podium finishes which included six overall finishes that were in the top three. Avery Long was one of four riders at The Ranch to come away with two championship titles.

For continued information about the team follow on Instagram @yamaha_factory_am_team , Facebook @Yamaha Factory Amateur Team USA , and TikTok @yamahafactoryamteam.