Main image: Lewis Phillips (left) with Sean Ogden (right)

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, MX Vice’s Lewis Phillips joins the show to talk about how he got into the sport, the UK MX scene, the differences between covering AMA Supercross and Motocross compared to the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), building relationships with riders, and more.

