Right from the sidelines at Budds Creek Motocross Park, our own Tom Journet gets you nice and close to some of the best action from the 450 class at the Budds Creek National. On a wild day with two different moto winners and neither of them taking the overall, Jason Anderson snuck a 2-2 performance in for the win at Budds Creek ahead of a tight battle between Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, Ken Roczen, Joey Savatgy, and more.

Film/edit: Tom Journet