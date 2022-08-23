Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Infield Access Raw - Budds Creek 450 Class

August 23, 2022 3:00pm | by:

Right from the sidelines at Budds Creek Motocross Park, our own Tom Journet gets you nice and close to some of the best action from the 450 class at the Budds Creek National. On a wild day with two different moto winners and neither of them taking the overall, Jason Anderson snuck a 2-2 performance in for the win at Budds Creek ahead of a tight battle between Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, Ken Roczen, Joey Savatgy, and more.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

