Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule

MX Sports is Hiring a Social Media Specialist

August 23, 2022 3:35pm

Social Media Specialist

MX Sports is looking for a full time Social Media Specialist that will be responsible for creating social media content and the day-to-day management of select MX Sport’s social media properties. Candidates should have a solid understanding of how each social media channel works and how to optimize content to make it engaging on those channels. You are responsible for building the brands image through photo, video, and captions, as well as joining relevant conversations on behalf of the brand through comments and messages. You will be an active participant in data collection and analyses in order to consistently improve the company’s social media practices over time.

Responsibilities

- Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging, and audience identification to align with our events schedule and sponsor partnerships.

- Generate, edit, publish, and share daily content (original text, images, video) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action.

- Monitor all user-generated content to collect and utilize

- Create content calendars in coordination with PR announcements, race schedules, and sponsorships

- Continuously improve by capturing and analyzing the appropriate social data/metrics, insights, and best practices, and then acting on the information

- Collect and organize incoming media from events for future use

- Assist the Social Media Manager in keeping a constant presence on all properties throughout the year

- Assist the Social Media Manager in managing certain pages during racing events

Qualifications

- Proven 1+ years working experience in social media marketing or as a digital media specialist

- Strong organizational skills and ability to multi-task

- Ability to create and maintain content schedules for multiple accounts

- Skilled in social media comprehension and execution across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

- Savvy in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Dropbox, Google Drive, and similar tools

- Excellent writing, editing (photo/video/text), and communication skills

- Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge

- Positive attitude, advanced knowledge of motocross, including teams, riderss, storylines, and history.

- Fluency in English

- Ability to work weekends and travel if needed

- Position is remote

Please email resumes to sam.nicolini@racerxill.com.

About MX Sports 

MX Sports, Inc., owns, manages and produces the most prestigious and world's leading motocross events including Pro Motocross, AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, GNCC Racing, GNCC EMTB Racing, Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona, Daytona Vintage Supercross, and ATVMX.

Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now