MX Sports is Hiring a Social Media Specialist

Social Media Specialist

MX Sports is looking for a full time Social Media Specialist that will be responsible for creating social media content and the day-to-day management of select MX Sport’s social media properties. Candidates should have a solid understanding of how each social media channel works and how to optimize content to make it engaging on those channels. You are responsible for building the brands image through photo, video, and captions, as well as joining relevant conversations on behalf of the brand through comments and messages. You will be an active participant in data collection and analyses in order to consistently improve the company’s social media practices over time.

Responsibilities

- Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging, and audience identification to align with our events schedule and sponsor partnerships.

- Generate, edit, publish, and share daily content (original text, images, video) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action.

- Monitor all user-generated content to collect and utilize

- Create content calendars in coordination with PR announcements, race schedules, and sponsorships

- Continuously improve by capturing and analyzing the appropriate social data/metrics, insights, and best practices, and then acting on the information

- Collect and organize incoming media from events for future use

- Assist the Social Media Manager in keeping a constant presence on all properties throughout the year

- Assist the Social Media Manager in managing certain pages during racing events

Qualifications

- Proven 1+ years working experience in social media marketing or as a digital media specialist

- Strong organizational skills and ability to multi-task

- Ability to create and maintain content schedules for multiple accounts

- Skilled in social media comprehension and execution across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

- Savvy in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Dropbox, Google Drive, and similar tools

- Excellent writing, editing (photo/video/text), and communication skills

- Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge

- Positive attitude, advanced knowledge of motocross, including teams, riderss, storylines, and history.

- Fluency in English

- Ability to work weekends and travel if needed

- Position is remote

Please email resumes to sam.nicolini@racerxill.com.

About MX Sports

MX Sports, Inc., owns, manages and produces the most prestigious and world's leading motocross events including Pro Motocross, AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, GNCC Racing, GNCC EMTB Racing, Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona, Daytona Vintage Supercross, and ATVMX.