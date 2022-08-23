The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP of Charente Maritime Race Report

SAINT JEAN D’ANGELY (France) – The French crowd were treated to an exciting MXGP of Charente Maritime that ended with Team HRC’s Tim Gajser making his return to the top of the box after an intense second MXGP race, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle gave the home crowd exactly what they wanted by claiming the GP win and bringing the points gap down to just two, heading into the final round.

The Grand Prix in Saint Jean d’Angely also saw Thibault Benistant of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing make his comeback to the podium for the second time in front of his home fans, while Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado claimed his first top three finish after some very tough races.

MXGP

In MXGP, the first Fox Holeshot of the day went to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who led the way ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser as well as JM Honda Racing’s Ivo Monticelli and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux.

Team HRC’s Mitch Evans also started well and was quickly by Monticelli as he moved up to fourth, with also Jorge Prado of Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing doing the same shortly after as Monticelli dropped further down the order.

Gajser then got onto the back of Febvre and was pushing the Frenchman for second, while Seewer was 1.367 seconds ahead of the pair. Eventually on lap four Gajser was able to find a way past Febvre.

The Slovenian then focused on Seewer ahead and was able to bring down the gap to just 1.1 seconds, while Prado began to push Evans who was ahead in fourth. At that point, Febvre, was having a lonely, but comfortable ride in third.

Prado then lost some time to Evans, though a mistake from the Australian allowed Prado to get into fourth anyway, as Evans picked himself up in sixth place. He later dropped to seventh after being passed by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff.