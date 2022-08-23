Let’s talk about your day. I thought [Carson] Mumford got stuck in the gate moto one, and then charged to tenth or something or sixteenth. Second moto he was ninth. I thought it was a good ride by Mumfy for your team. [Dilan] Schwartz was up there and went down. Up until then, he was riding good. Take us through your guys and your team today.

They all rode pretty good, it’s just if you got a start you were up there. Dilan got a start first moto and ran ninth forever and then washed the front end and the bike got on top of him and burned him pretty good. Second moto, he got a decent start and rode around 14th, something like that. So, he did fairly good. Carson got stuck in the gate first moto and came through the pack.

He said his clutch was going.

Going because he let the clutch out. Then second moto, he rode good. He was up in the top ten and finished there. Tenth overall, which is decent. Derek Drake was up there for a bit first moto, and second moto he got cleaned out on the first lap. Preston Kilroy rode good, too. He was up there in 12th, 13th, something like that. Second moto he had an issue with the bike and kind of fell back to 18th, or something.

I feel like Kilroy is at times, you never notice him. You don’t even look at him, and then you look and he’s 14th, 15th, strong all moto. Then Drake will set a great qualifying time and then struggle to back it up in the motos. They’re like the yin-yang opposite.

Exactly. Kilroy is just kind of invisible. He just does his job. Super smooth and efficient on the bike. He rides really good. You just lose sight of him because he’s so smooth. He’s not exciting at all.

I feel like he’s never got a good start and run up front. He just probably comes from 25th to 15th.

Yup. He’s the Energizer bunny. Just keeps going and going, just because he’s so smooth on the bike. Drake, he has flashes of brilliance. He’s working past that heart issue that he had, because once they fixed the heart, then we realized he was in terrible shape because he had never been able to work out. He’s never got his body into that zone. So, now he’s working. It’s going to be a long road for him, but he’s doing good. He’s better.

Are you happy with the performance? Mumfy has been frustrated, I don't think with the team or the bike, but he’s been frustrated with his crashing and stuff like that. So, it’s not the year he wanted. Are you frustrated with him or is everything okay? Do you see a silver lining to this?

I don’t get mad at him at all. He’s trying as hard as he can. Sometimes he tips over. He’s still a rookie. He’s going to make those rookie mistakes, but every time I watch him ride, he does a little bit better. He will make a rookie mistake, but he’ll come back and redeem himself. I think he’s doing really good. If you look at his results last year and compare them to this year, he’s a lot better this year. I think he’s just on that steppingstone and trying to get better every weekend. Every year he’ll be better. It takes a little bit.