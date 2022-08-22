lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Round 10 (of 12) — Budds Creek National — Budds Creek Motocross Park — Mechanicsville, Maryland
250 Class
Motocross
Budds Creek - 250August 20, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|1 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|4 - 7
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|9 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|7 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|5 - 8
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|8 - 9
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|6 - 13
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA United States
|14 - 10
|Suzuki RM-Z250
450 Class
Motocross
Budds Creek - 450August 20, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|2 - 2
|KAW KX450SR
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|3 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|7 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA United States
|9 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|10 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|
Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL United States
|12 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping Sweden
|16 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|433
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|396
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|390
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|346
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|274
|6
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|251
|7
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|207
|8
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|201
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|198
|10
|
Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|180
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|449
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|448
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|369
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|344
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|303
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|302
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|259
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|253
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|218
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|176
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 17 (of 18) — MXGP of Charente Martime — St. Jean d'Angely, France
MX2
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|3 - 7
|Yamaha
|4
|Tom Guyon
|France
|9 - 3
|KTM
|5
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|7 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|4 - 10
|GasGas
|7
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|10 - 5
|Kawasaki
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|6 - 9
|GasGas
|9
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|13 - 4
|Husqvarna
|10
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|5 - 12
|Kawasaki
MXGP
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|1 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 2
|GasGas
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|3 - 5
|Kawasaki
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|8 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|11 - 6
|Husqvarna
|9
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|7 - 11
|Honda
|10
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|9 - 10
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|710
|2
|Tom Vialle
|708
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|564
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|503
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|481
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|435
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|410
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|410
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|373
|10
|Liam Everts
|286
MXGP
Tim Gajser has clinched the 2022 MXGP title early.
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|721
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|615
|3
|Jorge Prado
|557
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|553
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|540
|6
|Brian Bogers
|406
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|380
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|379
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|350
|10
|Mitchell Evans
|296
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
13 (of 17) — Mission Sacramento Mile — Cal Expo – Sacramento, California
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
AMA National Enduro Series
Round 6 (of 10) — Grassman National Enduro — Chandlersville, Ohio
Overall Results
1. Grant Baylor (GG)
2. Craig Delong (Hsq)
3. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
4. Steward Baylor (Yam)
5. Josh Toth (KTM)
6. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
7. Ricky Russell (GG)
8. Evan Smith (Bet)
9. Ben Nelko (Hon)
10. Thad Duvall (Hsq)
Overall Standings
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|141
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|109
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|105
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|101
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|198
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|175
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|167
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|153
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|132
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|128
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|106
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|106
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|97
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|226
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|216
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|168
|4
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|145
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|121
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|113
|9
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|103
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|212
|3
|Rachael Archer
|202
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|7
|Brandy Richards
|100
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|97
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|96
|10
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|91
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins