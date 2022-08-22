Jason Anderson entered the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship without a single overall win to his name. The New Mexico native had claimed 14 450SX main event wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross—and the 2018 450SX title—but had yet to win in Pro Motocross. That all changed when the #21 machine went 1-3 for his maiden overall win at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Anderson has had several strong rides since and sits third in the championship behind Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton, who have been on another level lately, finishing first and second in 12 straight motos. With only one point separating the duo entering the Budds Creek National, many expected those two to top the field again both in the motos and overall standings. However, Anderson had said he was tired of finishing third and wanted to finish higher. Well, on Saturday Anderson rode well in both motos, even leading five laps in the second moto while battling with Sexton and Ken Roczen, before finishing the most consistent, 2-2, to claim the overall win. Afterward, Anderson spoke to the media in the post-race press conference. Read what El Hombre had to say about his day.

Jason, your second national outdoor premier class win. It was a wild one.

Jason Anderson: Yeah. That first moto was pretty awesome for me just to get up there. Chase fell down, so it kind of eliminated him from that front battle. To get second was really cool. It put me in a good spot to be able to fight for that overall in the second moto. In the second moto, I passed Dunge [Ryan Dungey] and I got past Kenny. I was out front and kind of fumbled a little bit and was not riding too good and got passed back my Ken and Chase. Just fought to be able to get second. So, 2-2, it was nice to get an overall, but it would have been nice to get a moto win, but I’ll take it.

You are now pretty much staying in Albuquerque during the summer and training and practicing more on hard pack. It seemed to be an advantage here. Do you think training and living at elevation is helping you also towards into the moto? Your conditioning seems very good.

Yeah. This summer I spent a good amount of two and a half months. But this last little stint, I’m going back to California to kind of finish it out. Right now, we have these three rounds left to ride a couple days a week. So, it’s not much. I honestly really needed to improve my bike a little bit. I felt like we had more resources there after Washougal to try and accomplish that. So, I kind of decided to go back to California just for the team resources. But, I really love it being at home and being able to ride at elevation. It’s a different vibe, that’s for sure, but it’s really enjoyable.