Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac was able to win the first moto at Budds Creek National over the weekend and also took a huge step towards a potential fourth 450 class championship as he re-established himself as the championship leader. Title rival Chase Sexton crashed twice and finished seventh allowed Tomac to open the lead out to 10 points. However, Sexton was able to overcome the first moto issues and win the second moto while Tomac had to fight from a bad start eventually ending up in fifth spot.

The two “bad” results would essentially offset as Tomac only gained two points on Sexton for the day. But being that the championship lead was only one point coming in, Tomac did take over the lead once again but just a single point himself. With the red plates back in his hand and only four motos left to go, Tomac spoke with the media after Budds Creek about his day and the impending race to the end for this 2022 championship.

Eli, second place. First moto went exactly how you would have wanted it, obviously. You came in one point behind in the championship, and after moto number one you were ten points up and everything looked really well. You rode great. Round out your day, first moto and second moto.

Eli Tomac: First one it was like everything was going my way. I was able to make a couple passes early on fairly quick there. Was able to get to the front right away. Then the motorcycle felt really good in moto one. Was kind of just in a nice pace there. Then moto two, got a little bit shuffled on the start farther back. I wasn’t able to get to the front as early as I wanted to. Then just got kind of stuck behind Dungey there. It was frustrating towards the end of the race. I just had a hard time getting past guys in moto two. I need to do a little bit of work and try to get it figured out. But, I can’t complain too much. Gaining points on the day.

Being the tire guy, working for Dunlop there, your choice to run a paddle tire both motos, are you still happy with that choice?

Yeah, I was okay with it. It didn’t affect me in moto two. I had other things I was fighting, or at least what I thought I was fighting. I like that thing for straight-line drive. It was just the tire I chose today.