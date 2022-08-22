Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Charente Martime
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Budds Creek National Video Highlights & Results

August 22, 2022 11:05am | by:

Watch the video highlights of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's tenth round, from Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Check out the full Budds Creek National overalls results and standings below.

Related: Justin Barcia Disqualified in Second Moto at Budds Creek National

450 Class

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450

August 20, 2022
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States2 - 2 KAW KX450SR
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany3 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States7 - 1 Honda CRF450R
5Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
250 Class

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

August 20, 2022
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States1 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
3Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 3 Honda CRF250R
4Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman		 Sebastopol, CA United States United States4 - 7 GasGas MC 250F
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States9 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States449
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States448
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States369
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany344
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States303
250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia433
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan396
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia390
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States346
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States274
