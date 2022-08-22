Budds Creek National Video Highlights & Results
August 22, 2022 11:05am | by: Mitch Kendra
Watch the video highlights of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's tenth round, from Mechanicsville, Maryland.
Check out the full Budds Creek National overalls results and standings below.
450 Class
Motocross
Budds Creek - 450August 20, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|2 - 2
|KAW KX450SR
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|3 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|7 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
250 Class
Motocross
Budds Creek - 250August 20, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|1 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|4 - 7
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|9 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Standings
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|449
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|448
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|369
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|344
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|303
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|433
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|396
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|390
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|346
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|274