Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Budds Creek National. Once again, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac found themselves in a fight for the championship lead though neither rider really saw much of each other all day long as Sexton crashed twice in moto one and Tomac got a bad start in moto two. The results somewhat evened out and Jason Anderson carried a 2-2 to the overall win. The 250 class was also wild with RJ Hampshire breaking through for his first win of 2022 with 1-2 scores. Host Jason Weigandt breaks it all down as we also hear from several riders as they discuss their days at Budds Creek.

Film by Tom Journet.

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older.