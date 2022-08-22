Following Saturday’s Budds Creek National, Justin Barcia received a penalty. Despite finishing the second moto in eighth place, Barcia rider received no points for said eighth-place finish following a disqualification. We are still learning about the specifics of the incident, but it sounds like Barcia had a run in with Dylan Ferrandis.

Barcia finished eighth in moto one, Ferrandis finished sixth and then the two were battling one another while inside the top ten in the second moto. Suddenly, the TV broadcast picked up Ferrandis in the mechanics' area after it appeared he had gone down, and then the #1 rode back to the Yamaha pits.

Barcia crossed the finish line in the moto in eighth place but was officially disqualified shortly after the race. The #51’s 8-DQ means he received no points in the second moto, so his 13 points from moto one stand alone to earn him 14th overall on the day. Again, we are still learning more info on the situation and we are still waiting for the full Pro Motocross post-race penalty report from the weekend to be uploaded, but the results are official about the disqualification.