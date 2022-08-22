It’s been a trying year for Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen as he has battled some health issues throughout the year and has struggled to remain out front. The Budds Creek National seemed like a rejuvenated Roczen though as he stayed at the sharp end all day eventually battling to a third place overall with 3-3 finishes.
As for 250 class stars Jo Shimoda and Jett Lawrence, the day didn’t go exactly as either rider envisioned but they did still both end up on the podium with Shimoda even taking over second place in the championship. Lawrence holds a 37-point lead now with four motos to go and is feeling good about his chances to repeat his 2021 title.
All three riders spoke to the media after the motos to talk about their days at Budds Creek.
Ken Roczen | 3rd Overall in 450 Class
Kenny, congratulations. Back up on the podium where I know you want to be. Budds Creek is a good track for you. I think last year, you went 1-2 for second overall last year. Was that right?
Ken Roczen: Yeah, I believe so.
Another excellent day today. Good to see. Can you summarize your day?
It’s been a long time since I’ve been up here, but we’re stepping in the right direction. I overall just made some changes. Podiums are hard to get nowadays, at least for me at this point, never mind winning. So, I was just excited. I had some good speed this morning. It seems like on a weekly basis I just struggle definitely with my bike a little bit, but at the same time that’s just something that’s always going to be there. I just try to fight through it. Today my starts were decent. This track was extremely technical. We had a lot of off-cambers. I don't know why all these tracks nowadays have such a hard base. It’s pretty crazy. So, all these downhill, off-cambers, they were tough to ride. In the end, I was able to at least put up a fight and I found myself on the podium, so I’m really excited to be back up here. Never take these podiums for granted. Overall, my day was really good. I’m hoping to finish out the last two races out good, too.
The Ironman [Raceway] track, where does it rank in your favorite scale? Also, we can talk a little bit more about Motocross of Nations.
I like Ironman, for sure. It’s one of the better tracks throughout the year, I feel like. It’s a track that can get super gnarly, too. We’ve got lots of ups and downs. Overall, just a super good layout.
Has the German Federation offered you a position on the team or asked you [for Motocross of Nations]? I haven’t heard.
Yeah. They always do, but I’m not doing it this year, no.
Jo Shimoda | 2nd Overall in 250 Class
Jo, you got second overall. Had a very strong race. Moto win in the second moto was impressive. Now second place in the points standing. Tell us about your day and moving into second in the points.
Jo Shimoda: Second in the points, that’s exciting. First moto, I got a terrible start. I went back to my old guy. Had to work hard for third. Second moto I had better starts. Had a little bit of a battle with Justin, and then just kind of kept going. Didn’t make crazy mistakes and just finished it off. Pretty happy with it.
Next week we go to Ironman. How does that track rank? We’ve raced 11 different tracks. How do you rate Ironman?
My favorite track is High Point, but any track is nice. I like it.
Last week I mentioned it to you, winning at Unadilla. Mitch Payton was not there to see it. He got to witness your ride today. Did he have anything to say for you, especially after that second moto? It was a very dominating ride. You rode excellent. Did he have any words of wisdom or congratulations?
He was pumped. First moto too, I came back from way, way back to third, so good moto. Second moto, having another win. It means a lot to the team and myself.
Motocross of Nations Team USA was announced today. Jo, do you have any knowledge of plans for the Japanese team for the Motocross of Nations?
I’m racing for Japan. This is for country. I like US here, but in Des Nations, you want to race for your country. I’m just going to go with the team and see what I can do.
The Japanese Federation officially informed you that you’ll be representing Japan?
Yup.
Jett Lawrence | 3rd Overall in 250 Class
Jett, what about yourself? How did your day go, in your opinion? You’ve won quite a few motos this year, and I’m just wondering how you felt the day went? One thing I was very impressed with was you had the fastest lap of the race on the final lap, trying to chase down the leaders there.
Jett Lawrence: It could have been better, obviously, but it wasn’t a terrible day. Obviously, it was a lot better than last weekend. Qualifying went well. Starts weren't the greatest today, I felt like, especially the second one. Just got closed out. Definitely going to work a little bit more on starts. They’ve been going downhill since after Washougal. But riding was really good. The second moto, I felt really good. Had some good lines. Felt really strong for the first time in a while since I had to push all the way to the end. I got close to RJ, but just wasn’t close enough to make any moves on the last lap. But it was good to be back on the podium. Better than last weekend, so not too bad.
Next week we go to Ironman. How does that track rank? We’ve raced 11 different tracks. How do you rate Ironman?
If they prep it like they did the years before, I like it. I like RedBud, but the prep wasn’t the same as years before. So, if it’s prepped like it should be prepped, then I’ll definitely like it. It’s a fun track.
Obviously, you had Hunter [Lawrence] and then you had Jo, a friend of yours taking over second place. Any feelings on that? Did you talk to Hunter at all? He had an up and down, definitely more down day than up. He had a tough day, but Jo moved into second. What are your feelings?
Good for him. More for us. Hunter just had a rough day, like I did last weekend. So, it sucks, but we’ll see how it goes. Hats off to those two boys. If they battle it out, I’m just going to be chilling. Chillaxing, like Phil would say.
Team Australia? You’ve got your brother and yourself. Is it all official?
Yeah, it’s official. Super excited. First time racing for my country. It should be an exciting one. First race maybe on the 450. It’s going to be a fun one. Hopefully we can get the Aussie boys on the box. We’ll have to wait and see.