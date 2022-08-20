Clash of the Titans

Just a couple races ago it sure seemed like all the momentum in the 450 Class belonged to Eli Tomac. He’d won a ton of races in a row and had taken over the points lead from Chase Sexton. Well, Tomac still looks strong, but Sexton sure came out of the break with both guns blazing! The Honda HRC rider was unreal at Unadilla, coming from behind in both motos to not only catch Tomac, but leave him in the dust. Sexton now leads by a single point over Tomac. Will Tomac get the red plate back at Budds Creek, or will Sexton stretch the gap? –Aaron Hansel

Round Two

We had some heavy hitters return last week in the form of Malcolm Stewart, Dean Wilson, and of course, the 2021 champ, Dylan Ferrandis. Stewart and Wilson were 15th and 16th overall, while Ferrandis went 4-10 for seventh overall. That just shows how gnarly the nationals are, and how difficult it is to jump into a season that’s already been raging. Now that these three have an idea of the current pace, will they climb up the ladder a bit at what will be, for them, round two? –Hansel

Buds with Budds

Justin Barcia isn’t having a disastrous season, but he’s also not doing as well as he usually does—in the past we’ve grown accustomed podium appearances, and even the occasional win from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider. Well, the good news for Barcia fans is, he’s historically been pretty good at Budds Creek. The worst he’s ever finished there is sixth (2019), and he even won there in 2015. Can Barcia use a track that’s been good to him to improve his results this weekend? –Hansel