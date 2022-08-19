Racerhead #33

Welcome to Racerhead after what seems like a very short week for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but also a very long one elsewhere. We’re headed to Budds Creek, Maryland, for the tenth round of the series, and literally a single point separates Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac for the 450 Class lead. Sexton rode an amazing race last weekend at Unadilla to get the red plate back from Tomac’s #3 Yamaha, setting up a six-moto sprint to decide this championship between the two of them. If Sexton wins, it will be his first outdoor title in the six years he’s raced professionally, though he does have a pair of 250SX East Region crowns. If Tomac wins, it will be his fifth Pro Motocross title since turning pro in 2010. Eli also has two 450 AMA Supercross Championships and one in SX Lites from back in 2012.

In the 250 Class, Sexton’s Honda teammate Jett Lawrence had a sloppy, crash-filled day at Unadilla, but he still managed fourth overall with 7-2 moto scores. The big winner (for the second time this season) was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, who went 1-3 to grab the overall. Finishing runner-up was New York’s own Justin Cooper, who went 5-1, likely solidifying his place on Team USA for the upcoming Motocross of Nations alongside Tomac and Sexton. Hunter Lawrence finished third overall. Jett is still the points leader, 26 ahead of big brother Hunter, while Jo is a further 14 points back in third. If Jett holds on to win he will be the first Honda rider since Steve Lamson (1995–’96) to win two titles in a row in this division.

Overall, Unadilla was a very good event, with a massive crowd and some amazing racing, especially between Sexton and Tomac. It was a fine way for the historic facility to bid farewell to founder and longtime promoter Ward Robinson, who passed early last week. His kids Greg and Jill had long since taken over, and they did a great job of memorializing their father (and their late mother, Peg) with one of the biggest races the upstate New York facility has ever held, despite a summerlong drought that threatened to make dust a problem, though thankfully the watering crew did an amazing job with the watering trucks.

And just a little bit of New York moto history: It was also fitting that possibly for the first time in motocross history, the holeshots in each 250 Pro Motocross moto went to riders who hail from Long Island—Bayside’s Nick Romano in the first moto and Cold Spring Harbor’s Justin Cooper in the second. Long Island (and Port Washington in particular) are where the Ghost CZ motorcycle dealership was located, and way back in 1972 they sponsored the winners in both classes in the first two outdoor nationals ever, Road Atlanta and DeSoto Cycle Ranch below Memphis. The riders who won, Sonny DeFeo (250) and Barry Higgins (500) were teammates as well as both New Yorkers, but only DeFeo was from Long Island. His dad, Salvatore, was the actual "Ghost" who ran the dealership, given that nickname for his ability to disappear every time the police tried to catch him when he was street racing in the 1950s.

Looking forward to Budds Creek tomorrow, there’s a real bonus element to this event: None other than James Stewart is joining the TV broadcast booth alongside Jason Weigandt and pit reporter Jason Thomas for what promises to be an epic four hours of moto, as well as the morning qualifying show, which starts at 10 a.m. Back in 2003, James changed the game for everyone when he unveiled the “scrub” technique he had been working on, so we thought this was the perfect round to invite him to join the broadcast team. He’s been watching the races closely this summer, and his Bubba’s World race breakdowns are very entertaining and insightful. Here’s his take from Unadilla: