One of the rarest occurrences in Pro Motocross happened last weekend when Chase Sexton caught, passed, and beat Eli Tomac in both motos at Unadilla. We look at some subtleties in Sexton's riding that have been helping him, how Tomac looked maybe the best he has at Unadilla, and more from the 250 class on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP