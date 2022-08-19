Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Unadilla Race Examination

August 19, 2022 2:10pm | by:

One of the rarest occurrences in Pro Motocross happened last weekend when Chase Sexton caught, passed, and beat Eli Tomac in both motos at Unadilla. We look at some subtleties in Sexton's riding that have been helping him, how Tomac looked maybe the best he has at Unadilla, and more from the 250 class on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

