Every Friday night at each Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round we roll the Staging Area show live at the Monster Energy Stage. If you’re attending the Budds Creek National, head over for the show at 6 p.m. for this week’s edition, and yes, James Stewart will be there! You can also watch the show live on the American Motocross YouTube channel. James will chat with hosts Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas as they preview the race and Saturday’s TV broadcast ,and talk about #neckburn. AMA’s Mike Pelletier will also stop by to talk Team USA for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations ahead of Saturday’s revealing of the team riders.

Watch it all on the American Motocross YouTube channel!

Main image by Simon Cudby