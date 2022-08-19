Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Budds Creek and MXGP of Charente Maritime

How to Watch Budds Creek and MXGP of Charente Maritime

August 19, 2022 11:45am
by:

The tenth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 20, at the Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, James Stewart will serve as TV color commentator for the Budds Creek National—on the 20th anniversary of the Bubba Scrub.

Read more about the Bubba Scrub:

The October 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Risky Business

Twenty years ago, James Stewart unveiled his new “Bubba Scrub” maneuver at the 2003 Budds Creek National, instantly changing the game of motocross/supercross—as well as the risks.

Read Now Preview Now

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 16th round MXGP of Finland on August 20 and 21. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC has already claimed the MXGP title, but the MX2 title is still up for grabs between Yamaha’s Jago Geerts and KTM’s Tom Vialle with only two rounds remaining after this weekend. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Budds Creek

     Saturday, August 20
    Budds Creek Motocross Park
    Mechanicsville, MD US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 20 - 10:00 AM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP TV Schedule

2022 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States409
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States408
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States325
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany304
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States273
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia391
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia365
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan351
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States316
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States227
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia674
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland570
3Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands525
4Jorge Prado Spain517
5Maxime Renaux France506
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium676
2Tom Vialle France661
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany535
4Kevin Horgmo Norway476
5Thibault Benistant France434
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Budds Creek National

Budds Creek National Race Center

Budds Creek National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Entry List

August 20, 2022
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Entry List

August 20, 2022
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Charente Maritime

MXGP of Charente Maritime Race Center

MXGP of Charente Maritime Timetable

MXGP of Charente Maritime MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Charente Maritime MX2 Entry List

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

OTHER INFO

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Budds Creek Motocross Park
27963 Budds Creek Rd
Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

TICKETS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the Budds Creek National.

TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Budds Creek National fan map.
The Budds Creek National fan map. MX Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Budds Creek National Race Day Schedule | August 20

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mechanicsville, Maryland.

The 2022 Budds Creek National race day schedule.
The 2022 Budds Creek National race day schedule.
Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now