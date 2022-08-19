The tenth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 20, at the Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, James Stewart will serve as TV color commentator for the Budds Creek National—on the 20th anniversary of the Bubba Scrub.
See you this weekend 👋 #ProMotocrosspic.twitter.com/DM6i4Zmwhf— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) August 17, 2022
Read more about the Bubba Scrub:
The October 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
Risky Business
Twenty years ago, James Stewart unveiled his new “Bubba Scrub” maneuver at the 2003 Budds Creek National, instantly changing the game of motocross/supercross—as well as the risks.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 16th round MXGP of Finland on August 20 and 21. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC has already claimed the MXGP title, but the MX2 title is still up for grabs between Yamaha’s Jago Geerts and KTM’s Tom Vialle with only two rounds remaining after this weekend. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Budds CreekSaturday, August 20
- QualifyingLiveAugust 20 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 20 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 20 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 20 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 20 - 4:00 PM
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Charente Martime (France)EMX250, YZ bLU cRU Open Races
Sunday, August 21
2022 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|409
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|408
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|325
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|304
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|273
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|391
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|365
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|351
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|316
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|227
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|674
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|570
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|525
|4
|Jorge Prado
|517
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|506
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|676
|2
|Tom Vialle
|661
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|535
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|476
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|434
OTHER LINKS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Budds Creek National
Budds Creek National Race Center
Budds Creek National Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
250 Class Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Charente Maritime
MXGP of Charente Maritime Race Center
MXGP of Charente Maritime Timetable
MXGP of Charente Maritime MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Charente Maritime MX2 Entry List
OTHER INFO
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Budds Creek Motocross Park
27963 Budds Creek Rd
Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
TICKETS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ticket information for the Budds Creek National.
TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Budds Creek National Race Day Schedule | August 20
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mechanicsville, Maryland.