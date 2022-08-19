The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing on behalf of DMSB:

Monster Energy FIM MXoN Team Germany Selection Revealed

Team Germany for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 2022 has been decided: Max Nagl (MXGP), Simon Längenfelder (MX2) and Tom Koch (Open) will represent the German team on Red Bud, USA at the end of September.

Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider are the team managers nominated by the DMSB and take on the role of team bosses within a multi-person organizational group. Both will share the sporting and administrative tasks, which have become more and more diverse and extensive in recent years.

The Motocross of Nations, MXoN for short, is the most prestigious MX race of the year. This year's World Team Championship will take place on September 24th and 25th at the legendary American track "Red Bud", located near Buchanan in the state of Michigan. After 2018, the event returns to the place associated with spectacular jumps and great atmosphere around the track and the team squad is set. Max Nagl (MXGP, Krettek-Haas-Racing-Team), Simon Längenfelder (MX2, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing) and Tom Koch (Open, Kosak Racing Team) will compete in the Monster Energy FIM MXoN Team Germany.

The team bosses Dornhöfer and Schneider would like to thank all the riders, partners and sponsors, without whom it would not have been possible to take part in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. "In order to realize such an appearance, you not only need a suitable budget, but also experience and manpower. Without the DMSB, ADAC and our sponsors we could not handle this event, so our big thanks go to all the supporters of the German team."