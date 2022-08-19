Germany, Spain, Japan, Australia Announce Motocross of Nations Rosters
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing on behalf of DMSB:
Monster Energy FIM MXoN Team Germany Selection Revealed
Team Germany for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 2022 has been decided: Max Nagl (MXGP), Simon Längenfelder (MX2) and Tom Koch (Open) will represent the German team on Red Bud, USA at the end of September.
Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider are the team managers nominated by the DMSB and take on the role of team bosses within a multi-person organizational group. Both will share the sporting and administrative tasks, which have become more and more diverse and extensive in recent years.
The Motocross of Nations, MXoN for short, is the most prestigious MX race of the year. This year's World Team Championship will take place on September 24th and 25th at the legendary American track "Red Bud", located near Buchanan in the state of Michigan. After 2018, the event returns to the place associated with spectacular jumps and great atmosphere around the track and the team squad is set. Max Nagl (MXGP, Krettek-Haas-Racing-Team), Simon Längenfelder (MX2, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing) and Tom Koch (Open, Kosak Racing Team) will compete in the Monster Energy FIM MXoN Team Germany.
The team bosses Dornhöfer and Schneider would like to thank all the riders, partners and sponsors, without whom it would not have been possible to take part in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. "In order to realize such an appearance, you not only need a suitable budget, but also experience and manpower. Without the DMSB, ADAC and our sponsors we could not handle this event, so our big thanks go to all the supporters of the German team."
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing on behalf of RFME
Spanish Monster Energy FIM MXoN Team Announced
The team that will defend the colours of Spain in the most important race of the year, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which, this year, will be held at the Redbud MX track in the USA on the weekend of September 24 and 25, has already been defined.
The three pilots selected by Paco Rico make us dream of achieving very important things. Captaining the Spanish army, in the MXGP category, will compete the two-time MX2 World Champion and Red Bull GasGas Factory rider, Jorge Prado. Rubén Fernández, the HONDA rider who also knows what it's like to get on the MXGP podium this year and who is demonstrating a very high level and magnificent state of form, will rider in the Open category, while the rider in the MX2 category will be Guillem Farrés.
The team will have as reserve rider José Antonio Butrón, current leader of the EMXOpen European Championship and champion of Spain in EliteMX1 this year, ready to defend, if necessary, the colours of Spain in any of the three categories as he has done so many times before.
Paco Rico, national coach: “We are possibly one of the youngest teams on the grid and made up of top-level drivers who can make us dream of everything this year. I hope you have a good day and can show your potential and involvement with the Spanish team. I am very clear that this new generation of riders has many numbers to take us to finally step on the drawer in these coming years. We have already seen Jorge and Rubén climb the podium together this year in MXGP and Guillem has shown his level internationally in MX2, something that has not gone unnoticed by the big teams and a very promising future awaits him. I am sure they will give everything to achieve a great result. I want to thank the total support and effort of the RFME so that the Spanish team is present in the MXON of the USA.”
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing on behalf of Team Japan:
Team Japan Confirm Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Rider Selection
Team Japan have confirmed the three riders they will be sending to the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Red Bud, USA on the 24th and 25th of September!
Oshiro Kainosuke will head the team in the MXGP class. The 22-year-old was the Champion in all of the Japan MX2 class last season and later switched to MX1 for this year and is the most powerful rider in Japan with his first victory last month.
Shimoda Jo will participate in MX2, which is an important position as an ace. The 20-year-old Shimoda, has two wins in the AMA MX250.
Toriyabe Kota will participate in the Open category. The 24-year-old is the oldest rider on the team and has improved his skills by competing in the Australian Championships and is now in contention for the top spot at All Japan MX2.
In the past, Japan's best results were 6th place in France in 2000 and Belgium in 2003, with the team looking to put in another strong performance this time around in America.
Team Manager is former Suzuki Factory rider and JMX race director Takateru Atsuta, who is the brother of Yoshitaka Atsuta, who raced in MXGP from 2002 to 2005.
The following press release is from Motorcycling Australia:
MXstore Team Australia Announced for 2022 Motocross of Nations (MXoN)
In 2022, the annual nation-based teams’ event, the Motocross des Nations (MXoN) will be held at the Red Bud track in Michigan, USA.
In 2022, the all-Honda MXstore Team Australia will be comprised of:
MX1 – Mitch Evans
MX2 – Hunter Lawrence
MX Open – Jett Lawrence
Team Manager – Michael Byrne
Team Assistant Manager – Gary Benn
This will be the first time the Lawrence brothers have competed together for Australia (Hunter raced MX2 at the 2018 and 2017 events) in the MXoN and significantly, it will be the first appearance for Jett Lawrence aboard a 450cc machine in the Open Class at this level. Mitch Evans raced in the Open Class in 2018 and MX2 in 2016.
It will also signal Australia’s return to the MXoN after missing in 2021 due to Covid and the cancellation of the event in 2020 for the same reasons.
After garnering the support of MXstore for their 2022 campaign, Team Australia is set to hit the famous Red Bud location with Michael Byrne in the role of Team Manager with former long-time Team Manager Gary Benn in the role of assistant manager/mentor.
All three MXoN riders will arrive in Michigan in terrific form. Jett Lawrence is currently leading the AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class with brother Hunter in second place, while Mitch Evans is currently 10th in the MXGP World Championship, securing multiple top ten results in season ’22.
Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia: “If you’re going to miss a couple of Motocross of Nations events, then this is the best way to announce your return! This is a stand-out team with talented riders ready to give their all for their country.
“Jett and Hunter racing in the USA, at a track they are familiar with, is a big advantage and with Mitch in MX1, we think this trio are a red-hot chance to bring home our first ever MXoN title.
“On behalf of MA and the wider motorcycling community in Australia, I’d like to thank American Honda Corporation and Honda Australia for their help and for solving our always-present logistic and support issues.
“Thanks also goes to MXstore for their support and we all wish Team Australia our very best!”
The 2022 Motocross of Nations will take place at Red Bud, Michigan, USA September 22-24 2022.
See the website for more information: https://www.ma.org.au/mxon-22/