Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Budds Creek

Injury Report Budds Creek

August 18, 2022 6:40pm
by:

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship descends on Budds Creek Motocross Park this weekend. Here’s a rundown on who’s racing and who’s riding the couch.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti was set to get back to racing at some point this summer after breaking his arm in supercross, but he crashed again while practicing and re-broke it. He’s out for the season.

250 CLASS

Ryder DiFrancesco – Arm, Shoulder | In

Comment: DeFrancesco took a rock to the arm and shoulder area and pulled out of the second moto. He’s still sore but is in for the weekend.

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner is out after getting surgery on his shoulder.

Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In

Comment: Hammaker had a big crash in the first moto last week at Unadilla and wasn’t able to finish. The team says he’s still a little banged up, but is planning on racing this weekend.

Levi Kitchen – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kitchen had hoped to return to Unadilla after breaking his wrist, but he’s not quite ready to go just yet. He’s back on the bike but will miss Budds Creek.

Levi Kitchen last racing at the Southwick National before a broken wrist during the following week.
Levi Kitchen last racing at the Southwick National before a broken wrist during the following week. Align Media

Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | Out

Comment: LeBlanc is back on the bike after breaking his collarbone but isn’t quite ready to race yet. He’ll miss the action this weekend.

Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out

Comment: Lopes is out for the summer after developing a post-surgery infection after undergoing a procedure to alleviate pain in his arm and wrist.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin has been out with a shoulder injury all summer, but it looks like we might get to see him race at Ironman Raceway—the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider has been planning to race the final two nationals of the year. Hopefully everything goes to plan!

Ty Masterpool – Knee | Out

Comment: Masterpool is out for the summer due to a broken kneecap sustained at Spring Creek.

Michael Mosiman – Banged Up | In

Comment: Mosiman crashed big at Spring Creek and was severely banged up. It was thought that he’d be back for Unadilla, but he didn’t race. The team has stated Mosiman will make his return to racing this weekend.

Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman Align Media

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross but recently returned to riding. However, he is out for the weekend.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis and hasn’t raced since. It’s unclear when he’ll return to racing.

Stilez Robertson – Ankle | Out

Comment: Robertson crashed big at Spring Creek and had to get surgery on his ankle. He’s out for the season.

Nick Romano – Thumb | Out

Comment: Romano crashed during the week while practicing and injured his thumb. He’s out for Budds Creek, and Guillem Farres will fill in for him.

Brandon Scharer – Back | Out

Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.

Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now