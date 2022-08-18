Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: Finally Working Together

August 18, 2022 5:15pm
News broke a few weeks ago of the new level of cooperation between Feld Motorsports (producers of Monster Energy Supercross) and MX Sports Pro Racing (producers of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross), and the resulting SuperMotocross World Championship, a set of three races that will run at the end of next season. The whole plan is to bring both series--and these three new races at the end of the year--under one arrangement for a TV/media deal, marketing and more, plus better collaboration on rulebooks, drug testing, scheduling and more. Both series will crown their existing champions next year, then add this new title at the end of the season, as well.

You could listen to officials from Feld Motorsports and MX Sports tell you how awesome this will be, but Jason Weigandt instead grabbed two of the most unfiltered voices in the sport, KTM Groups' North American Director of Motorsports Roger De Coster, and Kawasaki Racing's Bruce Stjernstrom, to get their take. You'll learn that this is about much more than a three-race playoff. This is the industry working together for the first time. Growth, hopefully, can follow.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, AOMC.MX and Leatt.com.

