So, eight years of losing. Ten years of not winning anything at all. This is unheard of since 1981 when USA first won this damn thing. They won it for thirteen straight years. Lost it in ’94. It’s back at RedBud this year. I would say that USA are the favorites again, but they didn’t even make the podium the last time this race was at RedBud. That might be the biggest shocker I’ve ever seen in motocross. I left that day being like, how does Team USA with Aaron Plessinger, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia not get on the podium? They didn’t even come close! It was bad. You want to get this going again. You want to help the Team USA out, and funds is a big thing over the years. I shouted this over the airwaves. Morale is maybe at the lowest we’ve ever had it. But that’s not acceptable for you, Paul. You’re bringing it back.

Yeah. You touched on a bunch of different points there. I was at RedBud with you in 2018 when we lost, and I remember that feeling. The last time we won is 2011, and there was barely social media around back then. There’s nobody on the starting line racing anymore that has been to Team USA and won. Our riders don’t know that feeling. I forgot, Dunge is back, but in general, the guys riding today don’t know that feeling.

They might not even know the pride in winning that thing, how cool it was.

The pride and the honor to represent your country. I do feel like it’s become, for lack of a better word, this bastard child thing for the industry and race teams to do. It’s become this burden, and I hate that. So, I guess the idea started, I was at the Snowshoe GNCC. I was lined up to race an e-mountain bike race and I was chatting next to one of the directors at KTM off-road, Antti [Kallonen]. He’s the guy that I deal with when we do contracts and whatnot. He’s been running a golf tournament to support getting the ISDE Team USA to the International Six Days Enduro. He was telling me how the golf tournament went, and I supported it as Renthal. I want that group of customers, the off-road community, to know that we at Renthal care about their biggest race of the year, their Super Bowl. He was telling me the golf tournament to raise money for the ISDE, and then I couldn’t go to bed that night because I’m thinking about all the Team USA things and how we haven’t won in so long. I’m like, why can’t we do something like that? I just couldn’t put the idea down, honestly. I started asking friends. I asked you. I asked our group text.

Then I started calling team managers. I started just kind of taking the temperature of where we are at in this industry with Team USA. So, now I embarked on a journey to try to inject some change. Honestly, I look at it as reenergizing Team USA. It’s the same thing I was hired to do at Renthal, was reenergize the brand. We’ve got a website. We’ve got a hashtag. The golf tournament takes place Sunday after Pala, September 4th, 9:00 a.m. at Red Hawk Golf Club, I have a bunch of brands already on board. This thing is really starting to take flight. The goal is to raise money for these race teams to go to this race again. I would love to be able to give a check to each team that sends a rider, to help lessen the burden, the cost, of going. Maybe in the future we can get an insurance policy for the riders, so they have some incentive [bonus] to win. I just want to reverse the trend in the industry and in the paddock. Right now [it feels like] it’s not that important, it’s a burden to go. Like with pretty much anything, you throw some money at things, and you can usually make it better. So, I was just thinking, who is going to do this? How are we going to do this? I was just like, if it’s not me, then who else? I basically signed up for a volunteer job, for the most part. I ran this past the owners at Renthal. I said, this is the idea of what I want to do. Would you allow me the bandwidth to do this? They were so supportive. They’re even going to help with some of the invoicing of the different businesses, so businesses don’t have to send money to Paul Perebijnos. They can send money to Renthal.