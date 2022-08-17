Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Unadilla National, Chase Sexton had this close call off the inside roller after the Skyshot while chasing Eli Tomac in 450 Moto 1. Sexton regrouped well and was able to eventually catch and pass Tomac for the lead and win the moto.

Film courtesy of Nick Girgenti.

