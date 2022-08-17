What Made Schofield Change His Mind: Said Schofield to Michael Lindsay of Vital MX: “Number one would be, we’re not sure how or who is behind this one, but somehow my main sponsor, that supports me with bikes, got contacted and their dealership got threatened by Yamaha. That’s the reason I pulled back the claim.”

What’s Yamaha’s Response to That Accusation: There is no verification of Yamaha actually threatening the dealer that supports Schofield and provides him with bikes. Representatives from Yamaha Canada have said they were not contacted by anyone from Yamaha in the U.S.

Donnie Luce from Yamaha said it this way: “This is all new territory to me. We know the rule is out there and we support the rule, but this is all new to me. So, I took the initiative to ask Brian [Deegan] if he knew the rider’s name. He told me the rider’s name and he said he was trained by Matt Walker. Walker’s space was right up the hill, so I headed up there and that’s where this all started. I went up to Matt to get a little more insight on the rider. It kind of evolved from there, it was a generic conversation with Matt to figure out what was going on. It quickly spooled up to something much bigger than I thought it would be.”

Brennan rides Yamahas and had been having engine problems during his training leading up to Loretta’s. Luce asked what the problems were and offered help with parts and engines via Yamaha’s trackside amateur support. He even offered Schofield a chance to ride a factory Star Racing Yamaha at the GOAT Farm in Florida—which Luce admits he isn’t really in charge of, because that would be Star’s decision, not his. But he still tried to offer it.

The Sponsor Approaches the MX Sports Trailer: “We got a knock at the door from a gentleman who says he’s Mr. Schofield’s sponsor,” says Cotter. “He said to us, 'I don’t want this to happen.' I told him, 'That’s not up to me. But we do have the bike.' I assume that’s when he went off to see the Schofield family.”

The Sponsor/Dealership Approaches Brennan’s Camp: Says Luce, of Yamaha: “His sponsor from Canada came in, was introduced into the group, he made a brief statement to Brennan, asked to speak to his dad, and the two went off, had a private discussion, and basically from there he returned and said they were going to withdraw the claim.”

It's also said that during the meetings at Walker's camp, Walker and Harris, the engine builder, got extremely heated and almost fought.

What About Luce and Yamaha Threatening the Dealership: “No, that was never communicated by me. I had heard a little bit of that, that we, YMUS [Yamaha USA] were applying pressure to Yamaha Canada. I can assure you that on a Friday night, things in the corporate world don’t happen that quick. That pressure was not applied by myself or anywhere in the U.S.”

Who Was Talking to Schofield: Matt Walker, Schofield’s trainer, made it very clear he, personally, didn’t think claiming the bike was a good idea. He heavily advised against it. Walker also says that the dealer told him, “Matt, my name is on the side of that bike. I don’t like this.”

“Never once, and I need you guys to understand this,” said Walker on Monday's PulpMX Show. “Not one time have I ever said that Yamaha would potentially pull his dealership. That sounds so far-fetched, when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe this was even said. This narrative keeps getting brought up. I’m telling you, it didn’t happen.”

Multiple sources in both the U.S. and Canada have indicated there was no contact between Yamaha U.S. and Yamaha Canada, or any sort of threat to pull bikes, hurt the franchise, or anything along those lines. Not only would such a threat require a huge stretch from Yamaha’s amateur motocross manager down at Loretta’s all the way over to the Yamaha Canada sales division, and likely require meetings regarding sales figures, regional reps, franchise laws and more, it would have all had to happen within just a few hours on a Friday evening. Luce, of Yamaha, says he wasn’t even made aware of the claim until after 8:00 p.m. on Friday.