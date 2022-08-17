BUD Racing Kawasaki Confirms 4-Rider Roster for World Supercross Championship

The following press release is from BUD Racing:

BUD Racing Rider Lineup for FIM World Supercross Championship Loaded with Australian and European MX & SX Champions

Five-Time French SX Champion Cedric Soubeyras and Former French and German Champion Gregory Aranda to race in WSX (450cc) Class

2019 Australian SX2 Champion Chris Blose and Nine-Time Australian Champion Matt Moss to Race in SX2 (250cc)

FRANCE – BUD Racing, the French motocross and supercross team responsible for launching the careers of the sport’s most decorated French riders, today announced its rider lineup for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The lineup features former French SX and European MX Champion Cedric Soubeyras and former French and German Champion, Gregory Aranda, racing in the WSX (450cc) class; while Chris Blose, the 2019 Australian SX2 Champion, and nine-time Australian Champion, Matt Moss will set their sights on an SX2 (250cc) Championship.

Stacked with some of the most highly decorated international riders in the sport, BUD Racing enters the WSX season armed with the talent and motivation to vie for a coveted FIM World Championship on a truly global stage.

“These four riders are incredibly versatile, each having success across a variety of racing formats, while also bringing extensive experience racing internationally in Europe and Australia, two of the regions we will be visiting in this pilot season for WSX,” said Stéphane Dassé, Bud Racing Team Principal. “The opportunity to expand supercross on a global level and compete for new fans in new countries, is extremely motivating for us. We believe we have the talent to not only be competitive, but to capture a World Championship, and we’re determined to prove that.”

The team’s lone American rider, Chris Blose hails from Phoenix, AZ and brings more than a decade of professional experience to the table for BUD Racing in the SX2 class. In addition to extensive experience in the American Supercross Championship, Blose captured the 2019 Australian SX2 Championship.

Joining Blose in the SX2 class is Matt Moss, hailing from Sydney and one of the most prominent Australian riders of all time with nine Australian Championships to his name across supercross and motocross formats. In addition to his dominant record in Australian competition, Moss extensive experience includes more than a decade across AMA Motocross and American Supercross Championship, as well as Motocross of Nations where he podiumed in 2011.